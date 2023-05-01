Arts of Southern Kentucky announces Tracy Lawrence performance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Country Music award-winning recording artist Tracy Lawrence will perform at the SKyPAC on Thursday Sept. 14.

Lawrence has sold more than 13 million albums and put eight singles atop the Billboard Hot Country Hits chart including “Sticks and Stones,” “Alibis,” “Can’t Break It to My Heart,” “My Second Home,” “If the Good Die Young,” “Time Marches On,” “Texas Tornado,” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are.”

Tickets are $30 - $75 and go on sale Thursday and are available online at www.theskypac.com, by phone at 270-904-1880, or in person at 601 College Street in downtown Bowling Green open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Lawrence is one of Country music’s truest traditionalists over the last 32 years in the Country music industry.

His catalog of music has made Lawrence a mainstay in the genre selling more than 13 million albums and charting 18 Number One songs.

He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination.

After commemorating his three-decade career in 2021, Lawrence released three new albums which included new music along with favorite career hits.

In addition to chart-topping success, Lawrence hosts the nationally syndicated radio show “Honky Tonkin’ With Tracy Lawrence” for which he has received three ACM nominations for National On-Air Personality of the Year.

The show features music from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, and is heard on more than 150 affiliates.

Lawrence is also the co-creator of “Storming Heaven: The Musical” a production based on the novel “Storming Heaven.”

Lawrence, along with others, helped to develop the storyline and composed song.

He was honored by the Nashville chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals with the “Philanthropist of the Year” for his nationally-recognized annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Concert that raised more than $850,000 for the homeless and hungry in Dallas, Louisville, and Nashville.

