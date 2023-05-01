Bowling Green church hosts “Blue Sunday” celebration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a packed house at Cornerview Community Church as community members gathered in fellowship for the church’s Blue Sunday celebration. Blue Sunday is meant to highlight resources regarding child abuse prevention and remember the victims.

“We want to make sure that our community knows there are resources out there,” said Felicia Bland, Community Outreach Coordinator of Cornerview Community Church. “We want to make sure that we remember those who did not survive, and those who are going through it, but just do not know where to go for help.”

The celebration included music, games and guest speakers from local organizations offering resources for child abuse victims. One of which was Phoenix Rising, a group created by victims of sex trafficking, for victims of sex trafficking.

“When we try to provide that holistic approach to helping a kid that has come out of trafficking or exploitation, they have had those experiences,” said Dr. Azurdee Garland, Founder and Executive Director of Phoenix Rising. “It takes everyone in our community doing something. We do our part and we are proud to support others that do their part.”

The Bowling Green Guardians of the Children, an international non-profit of motorcycle enthusiasts that works directly with child abuse victims, was also in attendance.

“We will do anything from attending judicial proceedings, checking in on them weekly, holding events to boost morale, checking with the families,” said Jacob Barker, Events Coordinator for Guardians of the Children. “We try to serve as a support system for them as they’re going through those times.”

The event ended with the placement of blue pinwheels on the church’s lawn, and a balloon release from local Girl Scout troops.

“Cornerview Community Church is here to outreach, and help boost and empower young people,” said Sheila Ford Duncan, a member of Cornerview Community Church. “Bringing in the youth and encouraging them, teaching them a skill and reaching out to the community, that is very important.”

For more information on Blue Sunday, or more resources regarding child abuse, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.