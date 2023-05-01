Bowling Green’s Rucker, Logan, and Reber sign to play at the collegiate level

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a big week for Bowling Green High School as a total of eight student-athletes signed to play their respective sports at the next level.

Dontae Rucker signed the dotted line to run track at Lindsey Wilson College.

Rucker is looking to build upon his KHSAA long jump championship, and gain even more success at the next level.

“That means something to me because my Dad, you know, he was a long jump champion. My Mom, she did track also. She didn’t have the recognition to be a long jump champion, so that moment really desired me to be a long jump champion,” Rucker said. “That really meant something to me, so at the next level I look forward to be doing the same thing. I’m ready to take over. I’m ready to show the NAIA conference that I’m ready, you know, I’m just ready to take over. That’s really the mentality that I have going in at Lindsey Wilson.”

Also headed to Lindsey Wilson College is David Logan who will be continuing his bowling career.

Logan joins Lucas Huff as the first bowlers at Bowling Green to sign to play at the next level. Both Logan and Huff will join the Blue Raiders bowling team.

Logan originally enlisted into the military and didn’t plan on going to college, but bowling changed all of that.

“My main reason for enlisting in the miliary was I never thought I would get a scholarship to college, and I never saw myself going to college. Then this year, bowling kind of picked up. I really enjoyed it. I started actually enjoying school. All of my friends that I’ve made, all the new people, new everything that I’ve done managing the women’s volleyball team. Just all of that as an experience has helped me,” Logan added. “I decided to stray from the military a little bit and just go to Lindsey Wilson, see how that worked out, and here I am.”

Charlie Reber will continue his golfing career at Centre College.

Reber has had much success in his time as a part of the Purples boys’ golf team, and his coaches know that his best golf is ahead of him.

For Reber, his education is important and he knows the team well which made Centre the perfect choice for him.

“I knew a lot of the guys on the team which is good, and it’s a very good academic school so I’m going to get a good education which was a big factor in going to play golf somewhere,” Reber said.

Along with these three student-athletes, Bowling Green High School had five others sign on Friday.

Kaia Barnett - South Carolina State, volleyball

Michael House - Western Kentucky University, cross country/track & field

Owen Renfrow - Hampden-Sydney College, swim

Khia Piang - Berea College, soccer

Njanagu Layi - Centre College, soccer

