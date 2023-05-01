Caverna Independent School District on soft lockdown

By Will Whaley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Caverna Independent School District officials have confirmed that the district is on a soft lockdown Monday morning.

According to District Superintendent Amanda Abell, the lockdown is in place while police investigate a person of interest that was seen at a location close to the school.

Police officials were contacted but have not returned comment on what location it was in proximity to the schools or who the person of interest was or what the investigations is for.

Abell said that they are waiting to hear back from authorities for further instruction.

