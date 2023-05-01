Crittenberger named C-USA Hitter of the Week

Ty Crittenberger name C-USA Hitter of the Week
Ty Crittenberger name C-USA Hitter of the Week(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball outfielder Ty Crittenberger has been named the Conference USA Hitter of the Week, as announced by league officials Monday afternoon.

The recognition marks the Hilltoppers’ third C-USA Player of the Week honor this season, with Devyn Terbrak winning C-USA Pitcher of the week on March 13 after tossing a complete game shutout, no-hitter along with 14 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over South Dakota State and Tristin Garcia winning C-USA Hitter of the Week on April 17 after notching a .556 batting average and 1.301 OPS in four games, racking up 10 hits in 18 at-bats over the week.

Crittenberger led WKU at the plate during its midweek game at Austin Peay and series sweep at home against Charlotte over the weekend, where he posted a .500 batting average and 1.142 OPS in four games, racking up 8 hits in 16 at-bats to go along with eight runs, five RBI, five stolen bases, and a sacrifice bunt. The junior filled up the stat sheet and notched three straight multi-hit performances against the 49ers, going 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored, and three stolen bases in Friday’s win, 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, an RBI, and a stolen base in Saturday’s win, and 3-for-4 with three runs, two RBI, a stolen base, and a sacrifice bunt in the series-sweeping win over Charlotte.

For the season, Crittenberger is currently leading the team in runs (46), hits (59), total bases (86), stolen bases (18), while ranking second in batting average (.321) and on-base percentage (.406). The leadoff man is among C-USA’s best, ranking top five in runs, hits, and doubles while being tied for first in stolen bases.

Crittenberger and the Hilltoppers will be back in action on Friday, May 5 when they head to Miami, Fla., to face FIU at 6 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Man dead after single-car accident in Glasgow
School Lockdown (gfx)
Caverna Independent School District on soft lockdown
Blake Shelton at Ole Red inside (BNA) Nashville international Airport Saturday April 29, 2023,...
Blake Shelton plays surprise performance at BNA
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

Plona hired by Lutz as Assistant Coach
It was a big week for Bowling Green High School as a total of eight student-athletes signed to...
Bowling Green’s Rucker, Logan, and Reber sign to play at the collegiate level
The Bowling Green Hot Rods split a doubleheader with the Asheville Tourists, dropping game one,...
Hot Rods split Sunday doubleheader
The Hilltoppers have now won eight of their last nine conference games for the first time since...
Hilltoppers complete sweep of 49ers with offensive explosion