Cultivate Kindness hosts annual prom for “differently-abled” teens and adults

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While prom may be a dream for many teens, it can be a sensory nightmare for others. This is why Cultivate Kindness is working with the Hidden Homestead and other sponsors for their annual “Be the Light Prom.”

The idea started as a tribute to the late McKenzi Loid, daughter and sister to Cultivate Kindness Co-Founders Emily Wilkins and Robin Loid, who both said McKenzi would often work with the differently-abled students at her school.

“Sometimes she would sit and visit with those students, sometimes it was just a run-by and a cave, but she was the light of their day,” Robin said. “That was just a great way to remember McKenzi. It’s a great night for those students, most of them come.”

The prom works to bring the fun and energy of a regular school prom but makes it more accessible for the differently-abled teens and adults of Warren County and surrounding areas.

“They deserve that prom feeling as well. Special Needs proms, they’re very important because that’s the only one that I usually get to go to,” said Scott Skaggs, owner, and operator of The Hidden Homestead. “We have 70-year-olds out here, we have people in wheelchairs dancing. It’s just a great, great experience.”

The prom will be Sunday, May 7 at 6 p.m. at The Hidden Homestead.

Walk-ins are welcome, though attendees are asked to RSVP at the Cultivate Kindness website if possible.

