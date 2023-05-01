Glasgow man charged with trafficking fentanyl

After obtaining a search warrant for the storage unit, detectives located approximately 315...
After obtaining a search warrant for the storage unit, detectives located approximately 315 blue M30 (suspected fentanyl) pills, 21.84 oz of suspected spice, 30 suboxone strips, 4 prescription pill bottles, 4 prescription pill bottles with labels ripped off and $15,200 in cash.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Allie Hennard
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is facing drug trafficking charges.

Detectives with the Barren River Drug Task Force and the Barren County Sheriff’s Office along with K9 Officer, Merc, conducted an open air sniff of the storage units located on 908 Happy Valley Road.

K9 Merc indicated a positive alert on storage unit #2514.

After obtaining a search warrant for the storage unit, detectives located approximately 315 blue M30 (suspected fentanyl) pills, 21.84 oz of suspected spice, 30 suboxone strips, 4 prescription pill bottles, 4 prescription pill bottles with labels ripped off and $15,200 in cash.

According to court records, detectives later conducted a traffic stop on Danny Graham, 68, of Glasgow, on Bryan Street and Simmons Street intersection.

Detectives located a 1 oz. bag of suspected synthetic marijuana in plain view in the driver side door.

Graham was arrested and taken to Barren county Detention Center and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

Graham is charged with:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)

Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs, 1st Offense

Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Man dead after single-car accident in Glasgow
School Lockdown (gfx)
Caverna Independent School District on soft lockdown
Blake Shelton at Ole Red inside (BNA) Nashville international Airport Saturday April 29, 2023,...
Blake Shelton plays surprise performance at BNA
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

The charity event raised $175,000 for operational funding to programs at the Boys & Girls Club...
Annual Golf Classic raises money for the Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green Area
Rand Paul presents replaced medals for Vietnam Veteran.
Rand Paul presents Silver Star Medal to Bowling Green Vietnam Veteran
Logan County Sheriff’s Office reminding public of Publishers Clearing House scam
The Mint Gaming Hall, Kentucky Downs Derby hosting Derby celebrations
The Mint Gaming Hall, Kentucky Downs Derby hosting Derby celebrations