Glasgow man charged with trafficking fentanyl

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is facing drug trafficking charges.

Detectives with the Barren River Drug Task Force and the Barren County Sheriff’s Office along with K9 Officer, Merc, conducted an open air sniff of the storage units located on 908 Happy Valley Road.

K9 Merc indicated a positive alert on storage unit #2514.

After obtaining a search warrant for the storage unit, detectives located approximately 315 blue M30 (suspected fentanyl) pills, 21.84 oz of suspected spice, 30 suboxone strips, 4 prescription pill bottles, 4 prescription pill bottles with labels ripped off and $15,200 in cash.

According to court records, detectives later conducted a traffic stop on Danny Graham, 68, of Glasgow, on Bryan Street and Simmons Street intersection.

Detectives located a 1 oz. bag of suspected synthetic marijuana in plain view in the driver side door.

Graham was arrested and taken to Barren county Detention Center and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

Graham is charged with:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)

Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs, 1st Offense

Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.