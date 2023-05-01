Logan County Sheriff’s Office reminding public of Publishers Clearing House scam

(WITN)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public of a Publishers Clearing House scam circulating the area.

According to the office, there have been an increase in scam calls the past few weeks where a person tells the victim they have won, but in order to get their winnings, they have to send money or gift card numbers to the Publishers Clearing House employees.

“Please know this is a scam,” the office wrote in a social media post. “Do not give anyone your personal banking information, credit card number or your social security card number if you receive any type of call like this.”

