The Mint Gaming Hall, Kentucky Downs Derby hosting Derby celebrations

For more information and questions on the Mint Gaming Hall and Kentucky Downs Derby event, log onto TheMintGaming.com or call 270-586-7778.
By Kelly Austin
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Joining Midday Live Monday was John Wholihan, director of marketing, and Chelsea Downing, executive chef for The Mint Gaming Hall and Kentucky Downs to talk about Kentucky Derby events that are planned for both locations.

Watch as Downing gives a preview of two specialty drinks created specifically for the event and Wholihan talks about horse betting and the derby events planned for Friday and Saturday.

For more information and questions on the Mint Gaming Hall and Kentucky Downs Derby event, log onto TheMintGaming.com or call 270-586-7778.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Man dead after single-car accident in Glasgow
Blake Shelton at Ole Red inside (BNA) Nashville international Airport Saturday April 29, 2023,...
Blake Shelton plays surprise performance at BNA
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
School Lockdown (gfx)
Caverna Independent School District on soft lockdown
Authorities release identity of woman killed in Beaver Dam deadly crash
Authorities release identity of woman killed in Beaver Dam deadly crash

Latest News

Logan County Sheriff’s Office reminding public of Publishers Clearing House scam
Resurfacing project to begin May 1 on expressway in Barren County
South Warren High School Senior, Gavin Wilson will be heading to the U.S Air Force Academy.
Guthrie congratulates South Warren senior on U.S. Air Force Academy appointment
Tracy Lawrence performs at Concerts In Your Car at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Friday,...
Arts of Southern Kentucky announces Tracy Lawrence performance