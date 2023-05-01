The Mint Gaming Hall, Kentucky Downs Derby hosting Derby celebrations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Joining Midday Live Monday was John Wholihan, director of marketing, and Chelsea Downing, executive chef for The Mint Gaming Hall and Kentucky Downs to talk about Kentucky Derby events that are planned for both locations.

Watch as Downing gives a preview of two specialty drinks created specifically for the event and Wholihan talks about horse betting and the derby events planned for Friday and Saturday.

For more information and questions on the Mint Gaming Hall and Kentucky Downs Derby event, log onto TheMintGaming.com or call 270-586-7778.

