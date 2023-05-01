Need for medical providers continues to grow in Kentucky

Need for medical providers continues to grow in Kentucky
By Kelsey Souto
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The need for medical providers continues to grow in the bluegrass as demand steadily increases.

The need for quality health care is a major focus in Kentucky.

“So, other hospitals call us; they want to transfer a patient in because they have care that they cannot perform and only we can perform. Unfortunately, we have to say no to some of those,” said Dr. Eric Monday, University of Kentucky.

UK Hospital says, at times, those patients have had to travel to other states.

The two struggles plaguing the field are infrastructure and talent. UK’s board says they’re working to address both, including a major expansion announced last week.

“Just in the next five years or so, we’re going to need almost 5,000 more employees at UK HealthCare, to support these activities,” said Dr. Monday.

The University of Kentucky College of Medicine is preparing to graduate its largest class of medical students, 190 of them across four campuses, preparing to begin their careers in health care.

The acting dean of the College of Medicine, Dr. Charles “Chipper” Griffith, says he’s hopeful they can graduate enough students to catch up to the physician shortage at some point.

“It’s very dire there’s shortages all across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Griffith. “There’s places in Lexington and Lousiville that have physician needs.

Thanks to partnerships at regional campuses across the bluegrass, some students are now able to study close to home and hopefully remain and practice there.

“There’s counties without a single physician sometimes. I think we can make help meet this need and one thing we’ve been stressing is there’s a need for physicians of all types,” said Dr. Griffith.

From family practice to psychiatry, the movement of care is on the rise in the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown (gfx)
Caverna Independent School District on soft lockdown
After obtaining a search warrant for the storage unit, detectives located approximately 315...
Glasgow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
Tracy Lawrence performs at Concerts In Your Car at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Friday,...
Arts of Southern Kentucky announces Tracy Lawrence performance
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

Latest News

Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: WK Parkway shut down due to crash involving 2 semi trucks
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: WK Parkway shut down due to crash involving 2 semi trucks
Glasgow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
Glasgow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
Man charged with firing shots near group of people
Man charged with firing shots near group of people
Latest from Washington: First Republic Bank seized, Debt Ceiling Measures, Trump Lawsuit
Latest from Washington: First Republic Bank seized, Debt Ceiling Measures, Trump Lawsuit
Missing teen found safe
Missing teen found safe