Owensboro woman stops at gas station for drink, wins $100k

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman won $100,000 after making a quick stop to the gas station for a drink.

According to a release, Brittany Matthews won the money after buying a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket.

They say that happened last Wednesday at Masonville Food Mart.

Matthews says it all happened after she got a call from her grandmother who said she didn’t feel well and needed to go to the hospital.

“I went out and got her and, on the way, she wanted a Diet Coke. Normally she would’ve wanted to go to McDonald’s but for some reason she wanted to stop at this little convenience store,” Matthews told lottery officials.

Matthews ran into the store and walked up to the register to pay for the drink when she asked the clerk if she could pick her out two different $5 Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets.

“We took off and got stopped at the first light in town. It was taking forever for whatever reason, so I just started scratching it off and I realized it was a winner,” Matthews said. “I was in so much shock. I just kept driving straight, I missed my turn. Mamaw was like, ‘what’s wrong?’ I told her, ‘I think I better just pull over and tell you.’ It took a minute for her to grasp it,” Matthews said.

Matthews had matched the number 5 in the second row on the ticket, and located below was the game’s $100,000 top prize.

“I told her, maybe now you can do something you’ve always wanted to do. If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t have bought the ticket,” Matthews said.

Lottery officials say Matthews told them she plans to pay off debt and put a down payment on a house.

