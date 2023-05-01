Rand Paul presents Silver Star Medal to Bowling Green Vietnam Veteran

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sen. Rand Paul presented a Silver Star Medal along with other military medals and awards that were lost during a house fire to a Bowling Green Vietnam Veteran, Richard Smith, on Monday.

Paul and his staff helped facilitate the replacement of Smith’s medals and awards, according to a release.

If you would like Paul’s office to assist with casework on your behalf, including replacing lost or damaged VA records, and military medals and records, visit paul.senate.gov/services/ or call Paul’s Bowling Green office at 270-782-8303.

