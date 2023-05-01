Rand Paul presents Silver Star Medal to Bowling Green Vietnam Veteran

Rand Paul presents replaced medals for Vietnam Veteran.
Rand Paul presents replaced medals for Vietnam Veteran.(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sen. Rand Paul presented a Silver Star Medal along with other military medals and awards that were lost during a house fire to a Bowling Green Vietnam Veteran, Richard Smith, on Monday.

Paul and his staff helped facilitate the replacement of Smith’s medals and awards, according to a release.

If you would like Paul’s office to assist with casework on your behalf, including replacing lost or damaged VA records, and military medals and records, visit paul.senate.gov/services/ or call Paul’s Bowling Green office at 270-782-8303.

