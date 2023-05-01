Resurfacing project to begin May 1 on expressway in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to resurface the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway in Barren County is expected to begin Monday night.

The roadway will be resurfaced from I-65 (mile point 0.0) to the bridge at KY 1297 (mile point 9.3).

Motorists should expect lane closures, possible delays, and a lower speed limit in this section until the project is complete.

The paving work will take place during nighttime hours, but some work may be going on during the day.

Motorists should slow down and use caution while traveling in this section of roadway.

