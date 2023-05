Local sports action from around the viewing area.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brian Webb and Lauren Floyd welcome WKU women’s golf head coach Adam Gary and sophomore golfer Catie Craig ahead of her run in the NCAA Women’s Golf Regionals. Craig will become the first Lady Topper golfer to ever compete in an NCAA Regional. Later, Webb and Floyd recap the 9th annual ‘Fishing for Mentors’ event.

WKU Women’s Golf sophomore Catie Craig was selected to go the UGA Golf Course in Athens, GA., for the NCAA Women’s Golf Regionals.

Brian Webb recaps the 9th annual 'Fishing for Mentors' outing

