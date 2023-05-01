A stunning week ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was busy in the weather department! Throughout our area, we saw hail and rainbows! Tomorrow will be much calmer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. All in all, I’d say, it’s gonna be May!

We'll gradually warm into the 70s this week

Monday and Tuesday will be breezy with gusts around 30 mph possible at times. We’ll stay dry through the end of the week before chances for rain arrive Thursday evening into Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the 70s by Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy & cooler. High 62. Low 42. Winds W at 19 mph. Higher gusts possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 64. Low 42. Winds NW at 16 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 67. Low 41. Winds NW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 62

Today’s Low: 47

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 52

Record High: 92 (1894)

Record Low: 33 (1908)

Today’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 1.88″ (-2.93″)

Yearly Precip: 15.83″ (-1.24″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: High

Ragweed pollen: Low

Grass pollen: Moderate

Mold: Low

UV: 3 (Low)

