WKU School of Media students walk the Red Carpet at WKU Student Film Festival

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lights, camera, action! The Western Kentucky University (WKU) School of Media’s students got the chance to showcase their films to the public for the first time at the 29th WKU Student Film Festival.

Outside on the red carpet, students experienced all kinds of emotions after all of their hard work over the last year.

“I am nervous, but it is a good nervous. It is exciting that I am going to have all these great emotions when I feel it and see this thing that I have been working on for years,” said Misha Bondarenko, a WKU Film student. “It is going to be right there in front of me within a matter of minutes.”

“I am so excited. My first festival two years ago, I was really nervous,” said Rachel Cooms, a WKU Film student. “I have been with this film almost a year almost one year, so I am just so excited to show everyone. I am just so ready for it to be out and for everyone to see it.”

These students have prepared for over a year. It is a process that consists of a learning curve for these young filmmakers.

“You are always learning. Even when I graduate here, and I work on any set, you are always going to be learning. There is no one way to do it,” said Aaron Davis, a WKU Film student.

“It is the most rewarding experience in the world. There is nothing better than seeing all that hard work that you and other people close to you put in.”

The student’s platform to showcase their films would not be possible without the faculty and staff of the WKU School of Media. Some filmmakers said that their support has not been taken for granted.

“They have been so supportive. They have pushed me, and all of us, to jump out of our comfort zone to really find our true selves as filmmakers. I think they have helped me find my voice,” said Cooms.

“It is great knowing that there are people that have like-minded goals, and are interested in the same things we are, which is film,” said Bondarenko.

The 29th WKU Student Film Festival welcomed a theatre full of family and friends, to show their there to all of the student filmmakers.

