Woman accused of abducting 3-year-old from mall play area

Police say 33-year-old Jane Pyo is facing several charges after she allegedly abducted a...
Police say 33-year-old Jane Pyo is facing several charges after she allegedly abducted a 3-year-old child from an outdoor play area at a Virginia mall.(Source: Fairfax County Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (Gray News) - Police say a woman is in custody after she allegedly abducted a 3-year-old from a play area outside a Virginia mall.

Jane Pyo, 33, faces several charges, including abduction, assault on law enforcement and trespassing, according to a news release from the Fairfax County Police Department. She is accused of taking a 3-year-old child from an outdoor play area at Tysons Corner Center, a mall in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Officers responded to the play area Thursday at 5:47 p.m. after a report of a missing child. Police say mall security cameras helped officers identify Pyo as being involved in the incident.

Police say Pyo could be seen walking toward the mall and stopping to talk to the 3-year-old before taking the child’s hand and walking into the mall. She was also allegedly seen going down an escalator with the child in her arms.

With help from mall security, officers found Pyo and the 3-year-old at Coastal Flats, a restaurant on the first floor of the mall.

Police say Pyo assaulted officers when they approached, but they were able to take her into custody. She is being held without bond.

The child, who was not hurt during the incident, was returned to their family.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Man dead after single-car accident in Glasgow
Authorities release identity of woman killed in Beaver Dam deadly crash
Authorities release identity of woman killed in Beaver Dam deadly crash
I-65 semi crash at 55 mm towards Horse Cave.
Commercial vehicle crash closes two lanes NB I-65
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

Latest News

Police say a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at the party, killing two high school students and...
Family mourns 18-year-old killed at after-prom party in Mississippi
Authorities say the suspect, Francisco Oropeza, is considered armed and dangerous after fleeing...
Search ongoing for Texas man accused of fatally shooting 5 neighbors
After over a year of hard work and determination, student filmmakers at WKU had the opportunity...
WKU School of Media students walk the Red Carpet at WKU Student Film Festival
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) before an NFL football game against the...
Daughter of Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett drowns in family pool