Area students hold signing ceremony for their heavy machine operating careers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students from Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools accepted internship and career offers from Scotty’s Contracting and Stone, and Scott & Murphy after a rigorous 8 months of training at the Warren County Area Technology Center.

The seniors that accepted full-time jobs are now certified to operate forklifts, excavators, bulldozers, backhoes, and graders.

This is the program’s first year, but many of the students and organizers of the signing hope that this tradition grows in the coming years. At the signing, the students were joined by teachers, family, and their new coworkers as they signed their contracts, similar to an athletic signing event.

A repeated concern among officials at both Scotty’s and Scott & Murphy included the lack of interest from young people in heavy machine operation. Through the program, and further education on the benefits of the job, they hope to begin to bring more young people into the construction field.

Gabe Denney, a high school senior, is accepting a part-time heavy machine operator internship with Scotty’s Contracting and Stone before joining the National Guard. He’ll then be attending Western Kentucky University, majoring in construction management, before accepting a full-time position at Scotty’s.

“I didn’t know a lot about construction before this class, I mean I’ve worked around construction just working on trailer parks, but this class really opened my eyes to ‘Hey, this is a high demand job, high wage job, there’s a lot of opportunity for me to grow, make money and better myself. So, this class really helped me to get all the certifications that I needed, making friends along the way, and getting in contact with the right people,” said Denney.

The rest of the seniors accepted full-time positions, while juniors accepted positions as interns.

