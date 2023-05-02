Barren River District Health Department awarded $300K through state grant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s HANDS Program is designed to help new or expecting parents face the challenges and demands of parenting.

The program seeks to ease worries and answer questions to support participants in becoming successful parents.

HANDS is a free program that pairs families with skilled home visitors that will provide information and tools needed to assist in a baby’s growth and development.

The Barren River Health Department’s HANDS Program has been awarded $311,153 by a state grant that will allow them to purchase tools and technology, as well as create outreach initiatives to improve and enhance their services to participating families and children.

Providing access to updated technology to use in homes will ensure that families receive all the parenting materials and best parenting practices.

Mobile technology will be a part of the department’s upgrades. Home visitors will be supplied with iPads that will help streamline workflow, allow the agency to go paperless, and provide greater assistance to families. One of the programs will help improve service to the growing international community here in Bowling Green.

“We’re going to have interpreting services on an iPad that the home visitors can use within the homes, then we can actually be able to serve those families better than just a language line and telephone,” said Tammy Drake, HANDS Branch Manager at the Barren River Health Department,

In addition to the technology, all HANDS families will receive age-appropriate developmental toys throughout their participation in the program. These toys will serve as supplemental materials for the parenting curriculum regarding parent-child interaction enhancement.

You can learn more about the HANDS Program by going to the Barren River District Health Department’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.