Bowling Green High School principal talks $8m+ career and technical education center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At the end of April, Governor Andy Beshear awarded Bowling Green Independent Schools over eight million dollars to build a career and technical education center on Bowling Green High School’s campus.

The center will give students access to labs and workspaces for the various programs the center will make available, including various pathways in technical education and information technology. The center will also include a daycare for faculty to drop off their children, which will be cared for by students in the childhood development program.

Students involved in the center will have access to internship opportunities with local partners, something principal Kyle McGraw said he’s particularly excited about.

“We already have some great community partnerships with our industrial maintenance pathway, we’re going to be able to add a new technical education pathway, which is going to open up a world of possibilities for our students and the community,” McGraw said.

McGraw said he’s also looking forward to preparing students to join the workforce in whatever field they choose.

“When you get out of specialized spaces, that can create real-world opportunities for our students, it’s going to best prepare them for life after high school. Whether they’re going on to college, they’re going on to a technical school, or they’re going straight into the workforce,” McGraw said.

McGraw said construction on the center will begin once the current construction for school improvements is finished.

He expects the center to be open by the 2024-2025 school year.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.