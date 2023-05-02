Cave City hosting Cars and Coffee this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave City will be continuing its third year of Cars and Coffee this weekend with a Corvette Showcase theme for the May event.

Over the years, “Cars and Coffee” has become a global phenomenon seeing thousands of spectators every year enjoying live music, vendors, and themed car shows in various cities.

On the first Saturday of every month, beginning in April, Broadway Street in Cave City’s historic Ace District is closed down and set up for the event. The three-hour event not only gives visitors a fun car show but also an opportunity to show local vendors and enjoy local musicians.

This year, the city is offering nine events that are free and fun for the entire family.

Organizers of the event look forward to the event as a boost to local tourism. They hope that after the car show, people will stay in Cave City and enjoy everything else the city has to offer.

Cave City’s Business Leaders Development Group says that all proceeds from Cars and Coffee will go to the development and betterment of small businesses in Cave City.

2023 is the third year that Cave City will be hosting the event (Cave City Cars and Coffee)

