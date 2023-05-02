Cave City hosting Cars and Coffee this Saturday

By William Battle
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave City will be continuing its third year of Cars and Coffee this weekend with a Corvette Showcase theme for the May event.

Over the years, “Cars and Coffee” has become a global phenomenon seeing thousands of spectators every year enjoying live music, vendors, and themed car shows in various cities.

On the first Saturday of every month, beginning in April, Broadway Street in Cave City’s historic Ace District is closed down and set up for the event. The three-hour event not only gives visitors a fun car show but also an opportunity to show local vendors and enjoy local musicians.

This year, the city is offering nine events that are free and fun for the entire family.

Organizers of the event look forward to the event as a boost to local tourism. They hope that after the car show, people will stay in Cave City and enjoy everything else the city has to offer.

Cave City’s Business Leaders Development Group says that all proceeds from Cars and Coffee will go to the development and betterment of small businesses in Cave City.

2023 is the third year that Cave City will be hosting the event
2023 is the third year that Cave City will be hosting the event(Cave City Cars and Coffee)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown (gfx)
Caverna Independent School District on soft lockdown
After obtaining a search warrant for the storage unit, detectives located approximately 315...
Glasgow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
Tracy Lawrence performs at Concerts In Your Car at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Friday,...
Arts of Southern Kentucky announces Tracy Lawrence performance
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say

Latest News

Patrick Scott
Glasgow man charged in vehicle wreck
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: WK Parkway shut down due to crash involving 2 semi trucks
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: WK Parkway back open after crash involving 2 semi trucks
Glasgow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
Glasgow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
Man charged with firing shots near group of people
Man charged with firing shots near group of people