BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The pattern will keep it unseasonably cool, but dry for the next couple of days. Tuesday is again breezy with gusts over 30 mph at times.

Cool, dry and breezy Tuesday

The pattern will keep it cool and dry through Thursday.

We’ll stay dry through Thursday before we get some rain on Friday.

Temperatures gradually warm up into the 70s by Thursday. 80s are possible over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.