Cool, dry and breezy Tuesday

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The pattern will keep it unseasonably cool, but dry for the next couple of days. Tuesday is again breezy with gusts over 30 mph at times.

Cool, dry and breezy Tuesday

The pattern will keep it cool and dry through Thursday.

We’ll stay dry through Thursday before we get some rain on Friday.

Temperatures gradually warm up into the 70s by Thursday. 80s are possible over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown (gfx)
Caverna Independent School District on soft lockdown
After obtaining a search warrant for the storage unit, detectives located approximately 315...
Glasgow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
Tracy Lawrence performs at Concerts In Your Car at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Friday,...
Arts of Southern Kentucky announces Tracy Lawrence performance
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

Latest News

Cool, dry and breezy Tuesday
Cool, dry and breezy Tuesday
The pattern will keep it cool and dry through Thursday.
Cool, dry and breezy Tuesday
Next chance for rain is coming on Friday
Cool and Breezy Tuesday Forecast
Sunny with highs in the 60s today!
Sunny with highs in the 60s today!