First-generation immigrant, Warren County freshman receives perfect ACT score

By Kelly Dean
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A South Warren High School freshman is being celebrated by his family and the school district for his recent perfect ACT score.

With a hobby like writing gaming codes, Amogh Patnaik might be the only one who was surprised by his perfect ACT score.

“The hardest part was science and reading I came back thinking like I completely flunked it and then I got a 36 on them so that was crazy,” said Amogh. “When I saw that, I screamed, I jumped with joy.”

Amogh is the oldest of two children in his family. The Patnik’s moved to the U.S. from India in 2008 and have been in Bowling Green for the past 12 years which is a place they now call home.

“We grew up in a kind of city like this, so it feels very home to us,” said Ritu Patnaik. “Warren County has so many opportunities, I wouldn’t go back for anything else -- the things that they have here as options.”

Amogh’s parents, Ritu and Sujit say their oldest son has always been into anything STEM related. Which is why they say they want to stay in America.

“You can say the country of opportunity. That’s what they call it,” said Sujit.

Meanwhile, Amogh says getting this coveted perfect score really frees up the rest of his high school career to focus on other academics, as the freshman has hopeful plans of getting into MIT one day to major in computer science.

“It really frees like the rest of my years of high school up for doing like more productive things like ... learning how to be a better writer and like getting more extracurriculars and like I think that will help my college applications,” he said.

While that number 36 might shape the direction of one’s future plans, wise beyond his young years, Amogh reassures his peers the weight of this standardized test won’t be the only factor that matters.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s at 36, 34, 35, whatever. It just going to be a checkbox at the end of the day,” said Amogh.

Amogh plans to apply to Gatton Academy.

“To see that Kentucky has this opportunity for kids like him that they can go to Gatton-- is a great big of a deal because not everybody gets that chance everywhere else in a state,” said Ritu.

