Glasgow detective remains on administrative leave amid misdemeanor charge

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – A Glasgow detective is officially facing a criminal charge after a woman claimed he touched her in an inappropriate manner in January.

Guy J. Turcotte, 57, appeared in court Tuesday morning where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of harassment (physical contact, no injury), according to Glasgow News 1. The charges follow an investigation into allegations made against Turcotte about four months ago.

A woman at a pet store in Glasgow claimed Turcotte grabbed her “below her panty line where her hip meets her thigh and an inch from her crotch,” according to a complaint included on a recent criminal summons.

The city of Glasgow confirmed Turcotte was placed on paid administrative leave following the issuance of an interpersonal protective order in February. The city has declined to comment further on the case or the future of Turcotte’s employment.

Glasgow City Hall referred any other questions to Kentucky State Police since they are handling the investigation. KSP has declined to comment, too.

A special judge and prosecutor were placed on the case due to Turcotte’s employment as a cop in Barren County. He appeared in Monroe County District Court on Tuesday following a request from Barren County Judge Gabe Pendleton on April 28.

Wes Stephens, Monroe County attorney, was appointed as the special prosecutor. Matt Baker is serving as Turcotte’s defense attorney.

A pre-trial hearing in Monroe County is slated for July 11.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.