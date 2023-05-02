Glasgow man charged in vehicle wreck

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was charged with driving under the influence after police responded to a wreck on Gamaliel Road.

Patrick Scott, 21, was charged by Tompkinsville Police with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

At 8:50 p.m. on April 22, police responded to an injury accident call.

Police found two cars in the roadway and one car in a field and a telephone pole broke just off the road.

Tompkinsville Police charge a man in a vehicle wreck (Tompkinsville Police Department)

One of the drivers in one of the cars on the road said she was hit head on by another vehicle that came into her lane.

According to reports, there were two adults in the front seats and “two infant kids” in the back seat.

Police were told on scene that three people had run from the scene that were in the vehicle that ended up in the field after hitting a telephone pole along with the other vehicle.

During an interview, police determined that Scott was the driver of the vehicle in the field, according to reports.

Police also reported they could smell alcohol coming from Scott’s breath as he spoke.

Scott said that four people were in the car with him when the wreck happened.

Police performed sobriety tests on Scott who was then placed under arrest and taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

Police said two other individuals was arrested on alcohol related charges and two juveniles were cited and released to their parents on alcohol related charges.

Scott was released from the BCDC on April 25 and appeared in court on May 2.

