Lighter winds on Wednesday

By David Wolter
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Winds go light and skies clear tonight. Lows are back down in the 40s. Wednesday is slightly warmer, less breezy, and fairly sunny. Temperatures finally reach the 70s on Thursday.

The warmer trend is interrupted by clouds and showers on Friday. Highs climb well into the 70s and even reach the 80-degree mark next week.

Rain chances do not look great, but there will be a few isolated showers and even a few spotty storms in the mix over the weekend and early next week.

