Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: WK Parkway shut down due to crash involving 2 semi trucks

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway that they say involves two semi trucks.

According to a social media post, that crash has shut down part of the parkway at the 78 mile marker.

Officials say traffic is being redirected to 231 in the Beaver Dam area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

