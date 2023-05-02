Potter Gray Elementary students hold Derby Tea

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -First graders at Potter Gray Elementary held their annual Derby Tea celebration, their first since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students were treated to a variety of snacks and lemonade, and were encouraged to wear their fanciest derby hats in celebration of the ‘Run for the Roses.’

Teachers at the elementary school say that the celebration is an opportunity to teach the students at a young age about the cultural significance of the race, and how it ties into the history of Kentucky.

”Something so big being so close to home, it’s really important for us to make sure that they know the rich history that comes with it and all of the traditions that surround it. And that they get to experience that at a young age, so as they grow up, they realize how fortunate they are to have grown up in a place that has something so special that happens,” said Logan Steenbergen, a teacher at Potter Gray.

The celebrations for the students continue through the week, as they host their own derby race on Thursday, decorating and naming pool noodles to simulate their own horses.

