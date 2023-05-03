Adoptive mother shares her foster story, encourages others to consider fostering

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -May is celebrated as National Foster Care Month. With over 400,000 children in the foster system nationwide, and almost 9,000 in Kentucky, the demand for foster families is higher than ever before.

Kelli Froman, a mother of four biological children and now, two adoptive sons, has fostered sixteen children through StepStone Family & Youth Services. Her two adoptive sons were her first fosters, and since then, she says that her life has transformed for the better.

“When they change their demeanor towards you, and they tell you for the first time that they love you, that’s when you know that you’re doing something for them,” said Froman.

The brothers entered the foster system five years ago, and have been through as many homes since then. Because of this, Froman says that when they first arrived, they had trauma responses related to abandonment.

Froman said, “They entered the system due to an allegation for child neglect and child abuse.”

For her four biological children, she says that the beginning of her foster journey was an adjustment. With time, the decision to make the boys a part of their family permanently became an easy one.

“They do everything together now, and they will actually tell each other, ‘That’s my brother.’ Not, ‘That’s my foster brother,’ but, ‘That’s my brother,” she said.

While Froman did not begin to foster with the intention of adopting, she is proud of her sons and has no plans to end her foster journey. She focuses mainly on teen boys, as statistically, they are the most difficult demographic for foster families to adopt.

“Not only just the boys, all foster children need a place to feel safe and taken care of. I pick teenage boys because it’s hard to place them. A lot of people are intimidated by teenage boys,” Froman aid.

Each child in the foster system will come with their own set of challenges. Froman says that those interested in fostering should not take the responsibility lightly, but that forming relationships with the children that need it most can be incredibly rewarding.

“You’ve got to understand that these children have come from negative environments, but if you are patient and you are dedicated, great things will come out of it. But you have to be in it for the right reasons, you have to want to love these kids,” said Froman.

Those interested in fostering or adopting a child currently in the foster system are welcome to visit StepStone Family & Youth Services to learn more and to find any resources they may need.

