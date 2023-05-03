Babacar Faye signed to 2023-24 WKU Roster

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Steve Lutz announced the signing of rising junior Babacar Faye from the College of Charleston.

“First and foremost, Babacar is a tremendous young man,” said Lutz. “He is a very versatile player with a lot of upside. I believe that he will fit in well with the culture that we are establishing here at WKU. He comes from a very successful program at the College of Charleston and we are excited to welcome him to the Hilltopper Family.”

Faye has played two seasons at the College of Charleston, appearing in 31 games in his freshman season and 34 in his sophomore season.

In 2022-23, the 6-8 forward started in five of 34 games.

He averaged 4.7 points and 4.6 boards in 15.2 minutes per game. Faye shot 52% from the field, netting 51 of 98 shots. He logged a double-double against Richmond in November, posting 10 rebounds and 11 points, shooting 80% from the floor and playing a season-high 27 minutes.

In his first season at Charleston, Faye averaged 16.1 minutes with 4.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

He increased his shot blocking ability from his freshman to sophomore seasons, going from 11 in 2021-22 to a total of 24 in 2022-23.

The Saly, Senegal, native came to college from NBA Academy Africa.

He averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals per game during his final high school season.

Faye was selected to participate in the 2020 NBA Basketball Without Borders Global Camp held at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, featuring the top international-born teenagers as selected by the NBA and FIBA.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.