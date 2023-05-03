Darden buys Ruth’s Chris Steak House for about $715 million

FILE - A Ruth's Chris Steak House sign is shown in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 21, 2020....
FILE - A Ruth's Chris Steak House sign is shown in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Darden Restaurants is buying Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., the owner of Ruth’s Chris Steak House, for about $715 million, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Darden will acquire all outstanding shares of Ruth’s for $21.50 per share.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Ruth’s Chris Steak House chain is being acquired by Darden Restaurants for about $715 million.

The original Chris Steak House was opened on New Orleans’ Broad Street in 1927, and it was acquired by Ruth Fertel in 1965. The company has 154 locations worldwide, including 80 company-owned or -operated restaurants and 74 franchised restaurants.

The company, now based in Winter Park, Florida, suffered as most restaurants did during the pandemic, closing 23 restaurants in early 2020, furloughing workers and announcing that executives were taking less pay.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., which owns the restaurants, recovered within a year of the outbreak. Shares were halted before the market opened and jumped more than 30% at the opening bell.

Darden, also based in Florida, is acquiring all outstanding shares of Ruth’s for $21.50 per share, a 34% premium.

“Ruth’s Chris is a strong and distinctive brand in the fine dining segment with an impressive history of delivering elevated dining experiences to their loyal guests,” said Darden CEO Rick Cardenas said in a prepared statement Wednesday.

Darden Restaurants Inc. owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V’s.

Darden shares were flat Wednesday.

The deal, which was unanimously approved by both companies’ boards, is expected to close next month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
Patrick Scott
Glasgow man charged in vehicle wreck
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
After obtaining a search warrant for the storage unit, detectives located approximately 315...
Glasgow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
South Warren High School student, Amogh Patnik, receives a perfect 36 on his ACT as a freshman.
First-generation immigrant, Warren County freshman receives perfect ACT score

Latest News

First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
Camp Lejeune class action lawsuit scam
BBB issues warning for phishing scam disguised as Camp Lejeune class action case
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested
Officials are now considering upgrading the charges against Francisco Oropesa, the man accused...
New details emerge after Texas mass shooter is arrested