FCA’s Josi Slavey and Kaito Muto become the first athletes to sign LOI’s to play at the next level

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Josi Slavey and Kaito Muto make history, becoming the first students at Foundation Christian Academy to sign letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic career at the next level.

Josi signed to Florida College to continue her volleyball career while Kaito signed to Vanderbilt for baseball.

Slavey has been on the volleyball team since its inception in 2019 and talked about how honored she is to be one of the first students to sign the dotted line and hopes that this will set a precedent for the future of FCA athletics.

“Honestly it is so overwhelming,” Slavey said. “Whenever I found out that I was going to be the first to ever do this at my school I was so thankful for this opportunity that FC gave me and FCA gave me because this is setting history for what our school can be and what it is going to be in the future.”

Her decision to become a Falcon was pretty easy considering that’s where her head coach Lorie Baker and her mom Stephanie Slavey attended school plus her older sister currently attends school there as well so her choosing Florida college made all the sense in the world.

“Whenever I decided I was going to play [there], they were so overwhelmed because they were excited for me to be in a Christian environment, and to be surrounded by people they knew, and teachers they had. I really think it is going to be the best option for me.”

Her high school coach Lorie Baker has known Josi for most of her life and spoke very highly of her character and her leadership skills on the court and said she knew if Josi wanted to keep playing volleyball, she would do whatever it takes to make it a reality.

“Josi is a fierce competitor and when she told me she was going to play volleyball at the collegiate level, I had no doubt that she would make it happen,” Baker said. “It’s very special to me to know that someday, I will see Josi playing in the red and white of Florida College.”

In her final season in 2022, she finished with 65 kills in 51 sets played, which is an average of 1.27 kills per set, the second highest on the team. She also had 31 aces while the team finished with an 11-13 record.

Kaito Muto is joining one of the top baseball programs in the nation. Kaito has lived in multiple states and moved to Kentucky after living in new York. The crazy thing is FCA doesn’t have a baseball program so he’s had to travel to Nashville and play for travel teams in order to get where he is today. Muto played with Knights Academy in Nashville, primarily as a middle infielder and outfielder.

“I moved here from New York and came here (FCA) a year after,” Muto said. “I knew there was no baseball team when I joined but I knew I could do stuff on my own. The coaches in Nashville that I worked with just really helped me out so much. I’m grateful for all of them and I couldn’t be here without them.”

As far as on field analytics goes, he throws an 84 pitching velocity, a 87 infield velocity and a 91 outfield velocity, which are pretty good numbers.

He is the embodiment of chasing your dreams and making them a reality and he even had a great quote for the kids sitting in the crowd to take to heart saying you have to sacrifice for your dreams or your dreams end up being sacrificed.

Having to travel from Bowling Green to Nashville multiple times a week can take a toll on anybody, especially a high school student. Muto would leave school early to drive down and wouldn’t get back until late in the night, plus having to keep up with school work.

“I’d get home pretty late but still got to put the work in, so it was kind of challenging at first but I got used to it. Also my parents drove me a lot so I couldn’t be more grateful for them for doing that.”

Kaito is ranked by perfect game as the 9th best shortstop in Kentucky and the 32nd best in the country. And also got a 34 on his ACT. Academics is just as important to him as athletics and he says the grind doesn’t stop here, it’s just beginning.

“Obviously, academics is pretty important to me. So having that balance of athletics and academics, I’m happy for it. I’m just excited to be a part of the program.”

Muto joins a Vanderbilt program that has won a national championship in the last four years and has finished as a top four team in the country in the years since.

“It’s very nice to be able to say that I’m going to Vanderbilt but the works only started here so I got to get ready for the next four years.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.