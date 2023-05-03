Logan County High School students stage walk out about drugs in school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A group of about a dozen students held a walk-out demonstration at Logan County High School this morning.

The walk-out was organized in response to statements made by students to the Logan County School Board on April 18 regarding drugs in the high school.

Demonstrators allege that school administrators are not taking action to stop overdoses and deaths on school property.

However, in a document provided to WBKO News, the Logan County Emergency Operation Center says they have responded to five calls at the school since December.

The following incidents have been reported to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office as drug-related calls to Logan County High School, however only one instance is confirmed to involve fentanyl or an overdose:

1. On October 31, 2022, there was an overdose call to Logan County High School after a student became concerned about taking too many over-the-counter pain relievers at home. An ambulance was contacted and arrived, however, the student was taken by the parents.

2. On December 19, 2022, Logan County High School had one documented fentanyl overdose resulting in the student being transported to the hospital for treatment.

3. On February 3, 2023, an ambulance was called to the Logan County High School parking lot during a basketball game. A high school student from another county was transported to the hospital. Logan County Schools was later informed this incident was not drug-related.

4. On February 6, 2023, out of concern for a student experiencing a health issue, an ambulance was called to Logan County High School. The high school was later notified this incident was a seizure and not drug-related.

5. On April 20, 2023, LCHS administrators received a tip about a THC vape possibly being in a student’s possession. Emergency Operations (EOC) was contacted after a student resisted during the search.

In response to today’s walk-out, Logan County Schools Superintendent Paul Mullins released the following statement:

“On May 2, we had less than 20 students participate in a walk-out to raise drug awareness. We also had a resource area set up for students in the gym to speak with school counselors, mental health counselors, the school resource office/sheriff’s department, and school administrators. Logan County Schools continues to work on our plan to raise awareness within our community.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.