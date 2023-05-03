Logan County students enjoy Aviation Day at airport

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students from Logan County High School spent some time at the Russellville-Logan County Airport this morning for All Things Aviation.

They had the opportunity to watch flight demonstrations and receive information on aviation opportunities in the region.

Representatives from local organizations and businesses were on hand to answer questions about the growing need and diversity in aviation careers.

“All around I think it’s a pretty good event,” said Eli Perry, a sophomore at Logan County High School. “It gives kids the opportunity to learn about aviation and how it’s such a small community and how we’re growing.”

If you have an interest in learning about aviation opportunities or taking classes to obtain a pilot’s license, contact your local airport for more information.

