Man arrested after hiding in Warren county apartment

Brown has several outstanding warrants and was also charged with burglary and fleeing or evading police.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday after hiding in an apartment and fleeing from Warren County deputies.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, a deputy obtained information that Stevondre Brown, 30, of Bowling Green, was hiding in an apartment on Louisville Road.

Deputies tried to make contact at the door, but say Brown would not respond.

Brown was reported to be armed, according to the WCSO.

A loudspeaker was also used at the door to attempt contact, with no success according to the WCSO.

A search warrant was obtained for the apartment, but when deputies and K9 entered, Brown fled into the attic area over the apartment building and into another apartment, hiding himself under a large pile of clothes.

During the search, Brown was found and arrested without incident.

Brown had seven outstanding warrants and was also charged with Burglary (2nd Degree) and Fleeing or Evading Police (2nd Degree, On Foot).

