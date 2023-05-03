Planet Fitness will allow teens to work out at its gyms for free this summer

Planet Fitness is offering a free gym membership for teens this summer.
Planet Fitness is offering a free gym membership for teens this summer.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Planet Fitness says it wants to help keep kids healthy this summer by bringing back its High School Summer Pass program.

The summer program will allow teens to work out in its gyms for free.

High schoolers aged 14 through 19 are invited to come to any of the 2,400 fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada for free from May 15 to Aug. 31.

Eligible teens can visit Planet Fitness’ website to register for the program, which will allow them access to the gyms.

The company said teens under the age of 18 in the U.S. and 19 in Canada will have to register with a guardian either online or at one of its locations.

Planet Fitness said this will be the third year it has offered its summer pass program to help encourage teens to stay active.

According to the World Health Organization, children up to 17 years of age should get an average of 60 minutes per day of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity to boost their physical and mental health.

