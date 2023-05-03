Police searching for subject who demanded money at Metcalfe County bank

CENTER, Ky. (WBKO) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person connected to an incident at a bank in Metcalfe County on Monday.

The person allegedly entered Edmonton State Bank in Center and demanded money from the bank staff, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Jonathan Houk’s Facebook page. The incident happened Monday afternoon, the post said.

Houk said the person was last seen driving a white motorcycle. The subject was wearing a dark-colored jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KSP Post 15 at (270) 384-4796. Callers can remain anonymous.

Detective Mike Dubree is investigating the incident.

