REVIEW: WKU Fall Sports makes $3.4 million impact on Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A review conducted by the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has determined Western Kentucky University’s fall athletic programs had a $3.4 million economic impact on Warren County in the period from late August – November, 2022.

The review focused on overall visitor economic impact generated by home athletic events in football, volleyball and soccer.

“WKU Athletics plays a vital role in our community,” said Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau Sports Sales Director Darius Clement. “Each year they generate a significant economic impact locally. From WKU fans rolling into town to cheer on the Hilltoppers to visiting teams and the fans that travel with them, WKU athletic events create opportunities for our local businesses, restaurants, hotels & attractions.”

“This further validates the economic impact WKU Athletics has on our community,” said Director of Athletics Todd Stewart. “Considering this analysis looked at only three programs over a three-month period, it really represents a relatively small snapshot of the overall impact all of WKU Athletics has on Warren County every year.”

WKU Football home games generated a $2.7 million impact.

WKU posted a 9-4 overall record capped by a 44-23 win over South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

The bowl win marked the program’s sixth in the last nine seasons and third in the last four seasons.

Wide receiver Malachi Corley and defensive lineman JaQues Evans earned first-team all-conference honors, and quarterback Austin Reed led the nation with 4,744 passing yards.

WKU Volleyball generated an economic impact of nearly $620,000.

WKU had a 29-4 overall record and is one of only 13 volleyball programs in the nation to win an NCAA Tournament match and finish with a top 25 national ranking in each of the last four seasons.

Head Coach Travis Hudson was named Conference USA Coach of the Year and Lauren Matthews was named Player of the Year.

Matthews, Paige Briggs, and Callie Bauer were all named first-team all-conference.

WKU Women’s Soccer generated an economic impact just under $95,000.

The team finished with an overall record of 7-9-3 and a conference record of 4-5-1.

Lyric Schmidt earned first-team all-conference honors while Alexis Bach earned third-team honors.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.