SKYCTC to host ‘Future Health Care Hero’ Camp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College will host two “Future Health Care Hero” camps for area high school Freshman and Sophomores interested in entering the health care field.

The camps will take place at the college’s main campus at 1845 Loop Drive in Bowling Green on May 5 and May 12 beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. each day in building L (allied health and admissions complex).

The purpose of the camp is to allow high school sophomores and freshmen to experience firsthand what a career in an Allied Health or Nursing program involves.

The programs that will be featured include Nursing, Radiography, Respiratory Therapy, Surgical Technology and Medical Laboratory Technology.

Students will experience hands-on activities within each program.

Students will also learn information about the requirements to apply to each of these programs.

This information will include the pre-requisite courses for each program and how students can obtain those pre-requisites while still in high school.

Obtaining these pre-requisites courses in high school will allow them to apply and enter an Allied Health and Nursing program sooner.

