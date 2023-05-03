Stuff the Bus Donation receives donation from Leachman Buick GMC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Stuff the Bus Foundation received a donation of $3,075 from Leachman Buick GMC as part of their 75 Days of Giving initiative.

Founded by Tony Rose, the Stuff the Bus Foundation began as a school supply drive to help children in need start the school year off on the right foot and over time, the organization has expanded its mission to include a wide range of support services for school children, their families, teachers and their classrooms in the community.

“We are incredibly grateful to Leachman Buick GMC for their support,” said Kyle Wolz, Stuff the Bus Foundation President. “Their donation will help us continue to provide essential services to children and families in need in our community. Support from the community and businesses, like Leachman Buick GMC, are a critical part of our mission.”

To celebrate being in business for 75 years in the community, Leachman Buick GMC wanted to give back and donated $75 from every purchase to a non-profit of the customer’s choice.

“The community is so important to our business” said Tyler Jaggers, GM of Leachman Buick GMC, “and Leachman and our customers want to help level the playing field for the kids in our community.”

“Our goal is to bridge the gap that exists and give every child in our community a fair shot at success,” said Rose.

