Stuff the Bus Donation receives donation from Leachman Buick GMC

The Stuff the Bus Foundation received a donation of $3,075 from Leachman Buick GMC as part of...
The Stuff the Bus Foundation received a donation of $3,075 from Leachman Buick GMC as part of their 75 Days of Giving initiative.(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Stuff the Bus Foundation received a donation of $3,075 from Leachman Buick GMC as part of their 75 Days of Giving initiative.

Founded by Tony Rose, the Stuff the Bus Foundation began as a school supply drive to help children in need start the school year off on the right foot and over time, the organization has expanded its mission to include a wide range of support services for school children, their families, teachers and their classrooms in the community.

“We are incredibly grateful to Leachman Buick GMC for their support,” said Kyle Wolz, Stuff the Bus Foundation President. “Their donation will help us continue to provide essential services to children and families in need in our community. Support from the community and businesses, like Leachman Buick GMC, are a critical part of our mission.”

To celebrate being in business for 75 years in the community, Leachman Buick GMC wanted to give back and donated $75 from every purchase to a non-profit of the customer’s choice.

“The community is so important to our business” said Tyler Jaggers, GM of Leachman Buick GMC, “and Leachman and our customers want to help level the playing field for the kids in our community.”

“Our goal is to bridge the gap that exists and give every child in our community a fair shot at success,” said Rose.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
Patrick Scott
Glasgow man charged in vehicle wreck
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
After obtaining a search warrant for the storage unit, detectives located approximately 315...
Glasgow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
South Warren High School student, Amogh Patnik, receives a perfect 36 on his ACT as a freshman.
First-generation immigrant, Warren County freshman receives perfect ACT score

Latest News

Kentucky State Police released this photograph Tuesday of a person they believe is connected to...
Police searching for subject who demanded money at Metcalfe County bank
Source: Pixabay
SKYCTC to host ‘Future Health Care Hero’ Camp
REVIEW: WKU Fall Sports makes $3.4 million impact on Warren County
This weeks JA People of Action is Houchens Insurance Group
This weeks JA People of Action is Houchens Insurance Group