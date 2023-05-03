BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday is slightly warmer, less breezy, and fairly sunny.

Sunny and calm for Wednesday!

Temperatures finally reach the 70s on Thursday.

Sun-filled Wednesday, but temperatures remain unseasonably cool.

The warmer trend is interrupted by clouds and showers on Friday. Highs climb well into the 70s and even reach the 80-degree mark next week.

Rain chances do not look great, but there will be a few isolated showers and even a few spotty storms in the mix over the weekend and early next week.

