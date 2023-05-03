Sunny and calm for Wednesday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday is slightly warmer, less breezy, and fairly sunny.

Sunny and calm for Wednesday!

Temperatures finally reach the 70s on Thursday.

Sun-filled Wednesday, but temperatures remain unseasonably cool.

The warmer trend is interrupted by clouds and showers on Friday. Highs climb well into the 70s and even reach the 80-degree mark next week.

Rain chances do not look great, but there will be a few isolated showers and even a few spotty storms in the mix over the weekend and early next week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Scott
Glasgow man charged in vehicle wreck
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
After obtaining a search warrant for the storage unit, detectives located approximately 315...
Glasgow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: WK Parkway shut down due to crash involving 2 semi trucks
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: WK Parkway back open after crash involving 2 semi trucks

Latest News

Sunny and calm for Wednesday!
Sunny and calm for Wednesday!
Sun-filled Wednesday, but temperatures remain unseasonably cool.
Lighter winds on Wednesday
Cool, dry and breezy Tuesday
Cool, dry and breezy Tuesday
Cool, dry and breezy Tuesday
Cool, dry and breezy Tuesday