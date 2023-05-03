This weeks JA People of Action is Houchens Insurance Group

At Houchens Insurance Group their motto is “Nobody Works Harder” but more than just a motto, it embodies the spirit and culture of their organization. A member of the largest 100% employee-owned ESOP in the US, Houchens Insurance Group can provide coverage options from the smallest personal auto policy to the largest commercial risks for corporations. They have industry renowned agents that provide services in property and casualty, surety bonds, employee benefits, and public entity insurance. HIG has partnered with Junior Achievement in a variety of ways including support for events like the Mini Corvette Challenge, golf tournaments, Hall of Fame, Race for JA, classroom programs, and volunteer participation. Thank you for being such a wonderful partner, Houchens Insurance Group!

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

