Two area teachers named presidential award finalists

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four Kentucky teachers were named finalists in this year’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Two of those finalists are Matthew Bryant from South Warren High School and Brian Welch from Madisonville North Hopkins High School. Both were named state finalists in science.

Each year, a national committee recommends up to 108 teachers to receive the PAEMST awards.

The Kentucky Department of Education said in a news release the award is given to up to two teachers in either mathematics and science from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories, along with school operated by the Department of Defense in the U.S. and overseas.

The National Science Foundation administers the award on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.