Warmer Sunshine for Thursday
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It will be chilly tonight with lows in the upper 30s. We do not anticipate any frost, especially since temperatures warm up fair quickly after sunrise. Highs are likely to top out in the low 70s on Thursday.
The warmer trend is interrupted by clouds and showers on Friday. The better chance for wet weather will be in the afternoon. Clouds and some showers linger into Saturday. Temperatures build into the 80s Sunday and into next week. With the warmer weather comes some scattered showers and storms.
