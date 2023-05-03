Warmer Sunshine for Thursday

By David Wolter
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Some showers and storms are possible over the weekend and into early next week as temperatures get warmer.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It will be chilly tonight with lows in the upper 30s. We do not anticipate any frost, especially since temperatures warm up fair quickly after sunrise. Highs are likely to top out in the low 70s on Thursday.

The warmer trend is interrupted by clouds and showers on Friday. The better chance for wet weather will be in the afternoon. Clouds and some showers linger into Saturday. Temperatures build into the 80s Sunday and into next week. With the warmer weather comes some scattered showers and storms.

Showers Friday afternoon could hang around into Saturday. Temperatures get warmer by Sunday.
Showers Friday afternoon could hang around into Saturday. Temperatures get warmer by Sunday.(David Wolter)

