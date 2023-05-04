Allen County Farmers Market introduces one Kentucky’s youngest managers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Big changes are coming for the Allen County Farmers Market as they introduce new Market Manager 17-year-old Allie Costello.

Costello says she was offered the manager position after having interned with the Heart of Scottsville. She says her boss approached her and said she was perfect for the job.

“I’ve actually lived on a farm all my life, my family raises beef cattle. So she was like, ‘Hey, you have the background for it, you know a farmer’s life, and you have the experience in business and marketing. So why don’t you give it a try?’” Costello said.

When asked what it was like being one of the youngest market managers in the state, and usually the youngest in the room for meeting, Costello could only describe it as “weird.”

“I’m so honored and blessed to have this opportunity, for the local youth to be a part of the community,” Costello said. “I mean, when I was younger, when I was in middle school, I never thought I could start doing this kind of thing.”

Costello is making some changes to the market to better help the community, including changing Thursdays to an evening market for those who work during the day and adding a wholesale buyout program.

“We buy off of our vendors, and we give back to the community so that the farmers are not wasting all of their products,” Costello said. “It’s better for the environment, as well as better for the low-income families in our community.”

The first day of the market will be Thursday, May 4 from 4 pm to 7 pm on West Public Square, complete with food trucks, free face painting and more.

