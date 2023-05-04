Allen County Farmers Market introduces one Kentucky’s youngest managers

Allie Costello is now one of the youngest market managers in Kentucky for the Allen County Farmers Market.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Big changes are coming for the Allen County Farmers Market as they introduce new Market Manager 17-year-old Allie Costello.

Costello says she was offered the manager position after having interned with the Heart of Scottsville. She says her boss approached her and said she was perfect for the job.

“I’ve actually lived on a farm all my life, my family raises beef cattle. So she was like, ‘Hey, you have the background for it, you know a farmer’s life, and you have the experience in business and marketing. So why don’t you give it a try?’” Costello said.

When asked what it was like being one of the youngest market managers in the state, and usually the youngest in the room for meeting, Costello could only describe it as “weird.”

“I’m so honored and blessed to have this opportunity, for the local youth to be a part of the community,” Costello said. “I mean, when I was younger, when I was in middle school, I never thought I could start doing this kind of thing.”

Costello is making some changes to the market to better help the community, including changing Thursdays to an evening market for those who work during the day and adding a wholesale buyout program.

“We buy off of our vendors, and we give back to the community so that the farmers are not wasting all of their products,” Costello said. “It’s better for the environment, as well as better for the low-income families in our community.”

The first day of the market will be Thursday, May 4 from 4 pm to 7 pm on West Public Square, complete with food trucks, free face painting and more.

For more information, visit the Heart of Scottsville website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
Patrick Scott
Glasgow man charged in vehicle wreck
South Warren High School student, Amogh Patnik, receives a perfect 36 on his ACT as a freshman.
First-generation immigrant, Warren County freshman receives perfect ACT score
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Seniors across Warren County Public Schools signed contracts to begin full-time with Scotty's...
Area students hold signing ceremony for their heavy machine operating careers

Latest News

Ron Winchell's Bowling Green-born and raised horse Epicenter finished second in the 2022...
Bowling Green horse owner returns to Kentucky Derby
Bowling Green horse owner returns to Kentucky Derby
Bowling Green horse owner returns to Kentucky Derby
TSA gives tips on traveling during derby season
TSA gives tips on traveling during derby season
REVIEW: WKU Fall Sports makes $3.4 million impact on Warren County
REVIEW: WKU Fall Sports makes $3.4 million impact on Warren County