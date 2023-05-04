Bowling Green horse owner returns to Kentucky Derby

Ron Winchell, one of the co-owners of the Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs, owns 2023 Derby contender Disarm.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local horse owner and trainer will be back at the Kentucky Derby this year.

Winchell’s horse, Bowling Green-born and raised Epicenter was a favorite that finished second last year.

“That one was a little painful, getting beat by the longest shot,” Winchell said. “So this year, we’re coming in with Disarm. Who is not the favorite. So, you know, maybe we’re learning from that we’ll go okay, this is how you win the Derby. Saturday, I’m just trying to figure out how to win it basically.”

Disarm’s trainer Steve Asmussen also trained Epicenter last year.

Disarm is currently 17th on the points leader board, with a 30-1 odds.

