Candidate for Agriculture Commissioner visits Bowling Green ahead of Kentucky Primary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Primary is less than two weeks away, which means many Kentuckians will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots.

One of the key races on the ballot is for Ryan Quarles’ replacement as Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner. One candidate is making a last-ditch effort to earn the votes of Kentucky farmers.

Jonathan Shell, a former member of the Kentucky House of Representatives 71st District, visited Tucker Farms in Bowling Green on Thursday as a part of his “Defending Ag and Freedom” campaign tour.

“I feel great about the (Kentucky) Primary. We have been traveling the state for almost two years now. I can not tell you how many thousands of miles we have put on the vehicle, but it is a lot,” said Shell.

Shell said he wants to be the voice for rural Kentuckians if elected.

“I am a farmer by trade. That is what I do for a living. I have done about everything you can do on a farm. We raise cattle. We have a greenhouse business. We have grown pumpkins and corn. We used to raise 200 acres of tobacco. We need somebody in this position who has the experience of the daily tasks that we have to do to understand the plight of what we are going through, but also someone who understands rural Kentucky and the needs that are there,” said Shell.

Local farmers in Bowling Green said that electing the correct Agriculture Commissioner is not just vital for farmers but for every Kentucky resident.

“Agriculture affects everyone. From the time your feet hit your wood floors in the morning until you lay down on your cotton sheets at night. Not only is he representing the farmer, he is representing pretty much every consumer in the state of Kentucky. It is a huge role,” said Jennifer Tucker, owner of Tucker Farms and Jonathan Shell supporter.

Shell said the role of Agriculture Commissioner does not serve one political party.

“On my farm, when people come in and want to buy flowers, I do not ask them if they are Democrat or Republican. We sell them flowers. When you need things in agriculture, you can put aside the partisanship and you can really get something done,” said Shell.

The Republican candidates for Agriculture Commissioner are Jonathan Shell and Richard Heath. The Democratic candidates are Mikael Malone and Sierra Enlow.

The Kentucky Primary is on Tuesday, May 16.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.