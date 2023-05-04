Clerk breaks down voting options for primary election in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Preparations for Kentucky’s primary election are underway as absentee voting has already begun.

“Early Excused” voting began Wednesday of this week and runs through May 10 at county clerks’ offices around Kentucky.

This type of voting is different than “No Excuse Early” voting, which any registered voter is eligible for. That begins May 11 through May 13 at the UK Extension office in Glasgow from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We want folks to vote early with us. It just makes things go smoother,” said Helena Chase Birdwell, Barren County clerk. “And it gives folks better opportunity to make sure that, you know, you can vote anytime you want to vote.”

Officials are hopeful that a Saturday voting option will give voters greater access to exercising one’s right to vote.

“It’s great that we have a Saturday option... So that’s a really good opportunity for folks like our college students that are out of town, or maybe folks that work out of town-- you don’t have to take off for the primary to come and vote you can come and vote with us,” said Birdwell.

For primary election day on May 16, there are a total of nine voting locations throughout Barren County:

Barren County High School Gym

Cave City Convention Center

Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department

Haywood Volunteer Fire Department

Hiseville Elementary School

Park City Lions Club

Temple Hill Elementary School

Beckton Community Center

Glasgow Middle School

“If you see a line, that’s great. That means people are out there voting here in Barren County. But don’t worry, that line is going to move very quickly. A lot of voters said they were in and out in maybe 10 minutes if less,” said Birdwell.

Birdwell also reminds voters that they only have ballots for registered Republicans and registered Democrats. If you’re registered as Independent or other categories, there’s not going to be a ballot available for you during this primary election since no candidates for those parties are running.

“If you’re Republican, then you’re going to get a Republican ballot. And if you’re a Democrat, you’re gonna get a Democrat ballot. And I think that gets confusing for voters, especially if you don’t expect that going in,” said Birdwell.

This primary election is focused on statewide races, with some local measures on ballots across various counties.

