Crime Stoppers: Kroger Beer Burglars

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police looking for two men and a woman they say stole beer from Kroger.

Three suspects are seen on video surveillance entering the Kroger store on April 22, 2023. They are then seen putting beer in their cart, then pushing the cart out, without paying for the beer.

One suspect is described as a white male, with facial hair, wearing a gray Reebok shirt and a baseball cap. Another suspect is a black female, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants. The third suspect is a black male, wearing a denim jacket and a baseball cap.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

