Former Bowling Green softball standout, Gia Martin, named Gulf South Conference Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gia Martin of the Auburn University at Montgomery softball team was recognized by the Gulf South Conference office as the Player of the Week for her performance against No. 4 The University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Martin, a Bowling Green, Kentucky native, hit .500 (4-for-8) for the weekend as the Warhawks took two-of-three from the fourth-ranked Chargers and finished the regular season winners of eight of their last 10 games.

She hit a home run in all three games to push her season total to nine in that category. She also walked once in all three games, drove in five runs, and scored six runs on the weekend. For the year, Martin is up to nine home runs and 33 RBIs. Her 34 runs scored are third on the team, while her home runs are tied for second.

Martin and the Warhawks, the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Gulf South Conference tournament, take on No. 5 seed Valdosta State University in a first-round matchup on Wednesday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.

